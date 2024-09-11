Watch Now
Colorado Culture

Actions

Find out why first responders and military are climbing the Manitou Incline Wednesday with all their gear

See when the Manitou Incline will be closed, and back open.
Firefighters climb the Incline on 9-11
Jon McMichael
Firefighters climb the Incline on 9-11
Posted
and last updated

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colorado — Today, people across southern Colorado will honor those who lost their lives on 9-11. Firefighters from across the state will come together for a 9th year to hike the Manitou Incline in full gear, paying tribute to those who died on September 11th.

The Manitou Fire Department tells me firefighters aren't required to hike the incline today, but every year, they keep coming.

The incline has an elevation gain of two thousand feet. That's roughly seven hundred feet higher than one of the twin towers.

Firefighters we talked to who plan on heading up say they will wear all sixty pounds of their gear for the hike - just like first responders had to in New York City.

On their way up... Firefighters and first responders plan to pause at key times on the hike to share moments of silence. They plan on stopping at the time the first plane hit the north tower, and all other times planes crashed during the attack.

Heads up... The incline will be closed until 9 a.m. to allow the firefighters climbing to have the space to themselves.



Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up

Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings.

Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community