Find out why first responders and military are climbing the Manitou Incline Wednesday with all their gear

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colorado — Today, people across southern Colorado will honor those who lost their lives on 9-11. Firefighters from across the state will come together for a 9th year to hike the Manitou Incline in full gear, paying tribute to those who died on September 11th.

The Manitou Fire Department tells me firefighters aren't required to hike the incline today, but every year, they keep coming.

The incline has an elevation gain of two thousand feet. That's roughly seven hundred feet higher than one of the twin towers.

Firefighters we talked to who plan on heading up say they will wear all sixty pounds of their gear for the hike - just like first responders had to in New York City.

On their way up... Firefighters and first responders plan to pause at key times on the hike to share moments of silence. They plan on stopping at the time the first plane hit the north tower, and all other times planes crashed during the attack.

Heads up... The incline will be closed until 9 a.m. to allow the firefighters climbing to have the space to themselves.





