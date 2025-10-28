El Pueblo History Museum celebrates Día de los Muertos tradition with community altar and festivities

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For many people, this time of year means dressing up and trick-or-treating, but for others, it's about remembering.

At El Pueblo History Museum, they're keeping the tradition of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, alive, showing that celebrating life can also mean honoring death, one candle, one picture at a time.

"The tradition is that they will come back and be with us on Día de los Muertos, which is November 2," said Dianne Archuleta, Director of El Pueblo History Museum.

But the celebration begins a day before, November 1, known as All Saints Day.

"That's the day we celebrate children who've passed," said Archuleta.

November 2 is All Souls Day, honoring adults who have died, a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

"Originally began with the Aztecs, but with the Spanish colonization coming to the United States, it started to blend into some religious pieces," said Archuleta.

El Pueblo History Museum has celebrated since 2017, bringing people together through memory and culture.

"We just wanted to give people an opportunity and a place to come publicly celebrate that," said Archuleta.

This year, the altar takes center stage, with symbols of candles, food and flowers guiding spirits home.

"Having these symbols remind us that there's always a path home to our loved ones, even maybe after we're gone," said Archuleta.

Visitors can write letters or make flowers for loved ones and celebrate together on Saturday, November 1.

"We will be bringing folklorico dancers from Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, and we'll be bringing Mariachi Diamante to come and play for us as well," said Archuleta.

But first, another celebration at CSU Pueblo on October 30 with music, art and 10 ofrendas across campus.

"We're gonna have face painting, calavera making, all sorts of crafts for the community," said Monica Gallegos, Director of Residence Life and Housing at CSU Pueblo.

The performers are more than ready to put on a show for the ones present, and the ones they will always remember.

"We are all so grateful for this opportunity to be able to dance and represent our culture, and we know how important it is for our community just because we have so many Hispanics here," said Stephanie Beltran of CSU Pueblo's Ballet Folklórico.

Community members shared who they're remembering this Día de los Muertos.

"I remember my step grandpa, he passed away from COVID," said Beltran.

"I am remembering my uncle I lost to COVID," said Archuleta.

"I'm remembering my great grandmother," said Eslyda Del Palacio of CSU Pueblo's Ballet Folklórico.

"I'm remembering my grandpa who passed away three or four years ago," said Gali Acuna of CSU Pueblo's Ballet Folklórico.

"I love to remember my grandfather and my uncle," said Gallegos.

