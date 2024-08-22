Economic Impact Of Colorado State Fair - 'Our sales nearly double during the fair' Plus, how crews prepare

PUEBLO, Colorado — The Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo. The decades-old event brings great food, rides, and so much more. But it also takes a lot of work. Thursday, ground crews and businesses are putting together those final touches. Hundreds of thousands of people come through the Colorado State Fair gates. Naturally, they also go to the businesses all around the fairgrounds.

WATCH: The Colorado State Fair and Its Origins

Business owners we talked to say the fair is great for their business. Some even see two times the amount of sales they get the rest of the year on a weekly basis. The fair is a staple in this community and has turned into a big part of Pueblo's economy. Some businesses even rely on it.

Colorado Culture Everything you need know about the 2024 Colorado State Fair James Gavato

We met with the owner of Feeling a Little Philly, across the street from the fair. She says she looks forward to the fair every year. "It's pretty exciting to draw attention to our business and get to give our food to people- with sales doubling, our inventory doubles, and we have 4 people working the next 10 days which they're excited about."

The ground crews are also putting together the final touches. I met with a sanitation worker, one of the "unsung heroes" of the fair. He tells me the state fair is one of his favorite events to work. "We get about 50 locals, rotating 12-hour shifts, we're here 24 hours a day. I've been doing this 3 years now and 100 events and every year this event gets better top 5 cleanest places I had the pleasure of working."

Check out the Colorado State Fair website for more information on the fair and to buy tickets.





What Women Need To Know About Lead Being Found In Tampons After a study found traces of metals like lead and arsenic in tampons, what do doctors suggest and what are state leaders doing to look into the findings following its publication? What women need to know about lead found in tampons