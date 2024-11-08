Driving safely and shoveling snow, how people in Falcon are enjoying the snow storm

FALCON — Snow plows driving down the road and kids shoveling their neighbors driveways, the sites and sounds reminding us winter is here. Are you ready to drive in the snow? Seth Henley lives near Falcon, he said he feels comfortable driving in the snow.

“I don't think it's that bad. I mean, if I had to go somewhere, I would, but it's all the crazies out there, everybody else that I'm more concerned about,” Henley said.

Henley said for him, a Colorado snow storm is nothing new.

“I have been driving in this for 18 years now. So this is... pretty normal for me,” Henley said.

He said road crews have done a good job cleaning the streets in Falcon.

“The main roads are all fine. They're getting to all the side roads and the residential eventually, but, you know, they're the last ones. It's getting the main ones done that's important,” Henley said.

Henley is not afraid of getting stuck.

“I'll get out of snowdrifts and banks and all that I'm good to go,” Henley said.

While some people venture out on the roads, others stay on foot.

“Oh, we're out here shoveling driveways,” Jaden Brewster said, who was out shoveling snow Thursday with his brother Greyson.

“Maybe making a little bit extra cash, and just having fun in the snow, honestly,” Brewster said.

They’re taking the white snow and pushing it into a green opportunity.

“So, we've just been going up and down the streets just looking for people who haven't had it shoveled yet,” Brewster said.

The two brothers spent hours on Thursday shoveling driveways in Falcon and scooping up an extra buck or two.

“Yeah, we just look for the unshoveled ones, and we go up and ask if, you know, either they want to do more of a payment, or if they don't want to pay. Then we do it anyway,” Brewster said.

A typical driveway size takes them around 30 minutes.

“There's some longer ones that take closer to an hour if it's super icy,” Brewster said.

Jaden started doing this winter tradition with his older brother. Now, he is passing it along to Greyson. They said after all their hard work, they will celebrate with a snowball fight.





