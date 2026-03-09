Nominations open for inaugural class of new Colorado State Fair Hall of Fame

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The people who helped contribute to the Colorado State Fair are being honored this year. The Colorado State Fair Foundation will be inducting its inaugural class into the new Colorado State Fair Hall of Fame.

The group is accepting applications until March 31.

Foundation Vice President Devon Ingo says since Colorado is turning 150 years old, this is the right time to have a hall of fame.

"It is our way of saying thank you to those extraordinary people that have given back to the fair in anyway, as far as volunteering, donations, in kind donations and leadership," said Ingo.

The Colorado State Fair is turning 154 years old in August. The fair will run from August 28 until September 7.

If you want more information on nominations, click here.

