Introducing the 'Exceptional Rodeo' for the first time at the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — For the first time ever, the Exceptional Rodeo is at the Colorado State Fair. This rodeo is unique, it's a chance for people of all abilities to participate in a fun fair activity.

“Exceptional Rodeo is a mock and adaptive rodeo experience for youth with special needs,” said Adam Daurio.

Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities came to the Horse Arena at the Colorado State Fairgrounds, eager to learn about the sport of rodeo.

“This is an opportunity for the kids to just experience and have fun,” said Daurio.

Adam Daurio is the Principle of the Exceptional Rodeo. He said the arena is set up with mock and adaptive equipment.

“You know, faux animals, teeter totter animals, stick horses, barrel racing and it's just an opportunity to get those kids down here in the dirt with your pro rodeo athletes,” said Daurio.

Professional rodeo athletes, cowboys and of course the rodeo queen, help guide the participants through each activity.

“So we have a stuffed steer and we teach the kids how to bull, how to steer rustle and teach them how to do barrel racing. We have a mechanical bull and the operator of the mechanical bull obviously does it in an adaptive manner,” said Daurio. “And so there's a lot of just experiences for these kids to again learn about rodeo and be part of the true heart of rodeo.”

Whether it is grabbing a hold of the bull or making a new friend, Daurio said everyone leaves this arena with a smile.

“It could be the kid that's experiencing this great opportunity, it is their smile,” said Daurio. “Or it's the volunteer that's helping the individual on the adaptive equipment, maybe it's the volunteer smiles, but I promise you when everybody walks out of this arena, there are smiles.”

The Exceptional Rodeo has been around for 42 years, but this year marks the first time it has been held at the state fairgrounds.

Exceptional Rodeo

