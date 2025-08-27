Governor's Plate crowns repeat winner at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A food truck from Pueblo claimed victory for the second consecutive year at the Colorado State Fair's annual Governor's Plate Award competition.

Stoke Pizza from Pueblo won the coveted award after five food trucks competed in the culinary contest. This year's competition required participants to incorporate either Colorado honey or Colorado corn into their dishes.

The competition looked different this year as Gov. Jared Polis was unable to attend with the Colorado Special Session. Local celebrity chef Brother Luck stepped in to judge the event in the governor's absence.

"I'm like, I'm speechless. I didn't think you could win the Governor's Plate two years in a row, so I am very excited right now," said Brie Latka, one of the owners and operators of Stoke Pizza.

The Governor's Plate Award competition was established in 2021 to showcase Colorado's diverse agricultural products and highlight the state's talented chefs. The annual event has become a popular attraction at the state fair, drawing food enthusiasts eager to sample creative dishes featuring local ingredients.

The competition emphasizes the use of Colorado-grown products, supporting local agriculture while encouraging culinary innovation among the state's food truck operators.

