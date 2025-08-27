Community supports grieving teen rancher at Colorado State Fair junior livestock auction, $45K steer sold

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Fair's junior livestock auction brought together young ranchers, proud families and a community rallying around one of their own after an unexpected loss.

The champion beef at this year's junior livestock sale went for $45,000 at Tuesday's auction in Pueblo.

That champion was Max, a grand champion steer prepared by Jake King. King is no stranger to raising champion livestock, he sold a steer for $50,000 last year, and his sister sold one for $55,000 in 2021.

"Starting this summer, I started putting him in the cooling room at six in the morning, started washing him twice a day," said King.

King's goal is to take over his family's Washington County ranch someday.

"All of the lessons this has taught me, it's set me up to be successful in life," said King.

Other participants, like Tegan DePorter and her steer, described the commitment required to get livestock to the auction floor.

"During the summer, we care for the animal in the morning and at night. And during school, we just do it at night," said DePorter.

That commitment was embodied by one participant in particular: 16-year-old Dominic Maldonado from Greeley, who took center stage with his lamb, Kodak.

"He was first in his class," said Maldonado.

Surrounded by teary-eyed family and friends, Maldonado had lost his father unexpectedly only a few days prior to the auction.

"All I wanted to do was come up here, see my family up here, and do the best I could," said Maldonado.

Despite his loss, the teenager persevered. Others at the auction came to his side, with many sellers announcing they would donate some of their auction earnings to help him and his family.

"It's just family. Not even friends no more. That's how close I feel to everyone here," said Maldonado.

The auction featured 102 animals sold, narrowed down from hundreds that came to the state fair.

