Colorado State Fair names artists performing after this year's rodeos

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado State Fair is six months away, and the concert line up is already set.

The Colorado State Fair General Manager, Andrea Wiesenmeyer, announced Tuesday that the following award winning country artists will be performing after the rodeos:



Ian Munsick

Dylan Scott

Neal McCoy

The fair's theme this year celebrates the U.S. turning 250 years old and Colorado turning 150.

"(It) really is for us, go time," said Wiesenmeyer. "I know you said that we're doing announcements earlier, we're doing a lot of exciting things, but to put on a show of this size and, and especially with the 250, 150, we started planning earlier and earlier, and we're really in the stage where a lot of the exciting things are starting to come together."

The Colorado State Fair will be held August 28 through September 7 in Pueblo.

