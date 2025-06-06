Colorado Springs welcomes 12 new downtown art installations for year-long display

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Downtown Colorado Springs is welcoming new temporary art installations that will remain in place for the next year as part of the Art on the Streets program.
This year, 150 artists applied to the program, with 12 selected to showcase their work. Six of the chosen artists are from Colorado. All of the artists are engaged in transforming downtown with accessible public art.
The Art on the Streets program has brought hundreds of pieces of public art to Downtown Colorado Springs since its inception.
If you're interested in learning about the new installations, finding out about walking tours, or doing a self-guided audio tour, click here.
___
Colorado woman says Pomeranian mauled to death while under the care of a sitter
Julie Hsieh is calling for justice and accountability after her dog Lumi was reportedly mauled to death by a larger dog while in the care of a sitter.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.