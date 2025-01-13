Colorado Auctioneering Association opens competition to FFA students

COLORADO SPRINGS — A brand new competition hosted by the Colorado Auctioneers Association (CAA) during their annual convention has given Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from across the state a chance to compete, practice, and network within the field of auctioneering.

The CAA's convention, hosted in Colorado Springs for the first time in more than two decades, is an event that combines seminars, networking, and several auction competitions that range from the state championship level to the newly minted FFA level for high school students.

Regarding the FFA competition, more than 30 students competed, with the top 16 being chosen to progress to the inaugural FFA auctioneering championship hosted in Pueblo in June of this year.

Event organizers and members of CAA's board of directors hope that this opportunity for high school students to compete and network will open doors into the field of auctioneering.

"The auction method of marketing is a longtime tradition and it's something that we want to keep going and bring in the youth," commented Todd Natale, a member of CAA's board of directors, "and teach them how to take care of people and do the job right."

For more information on the Colorado Auctioneers Association, click here.

_____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.