Breckenridge skiers and snowboarders adapt to disappointing snowpack conditions

BRECKENRIDGE — Snowpack conditions in Breckenridge may not be living up to expectations, but skiers and snowboarders in the resort town know how to adapt with the best of them.

The holiday weekend brought out scores of snow lovers to the slopes, with visitors expressing their enthusiasm for mountain activities despite challenging conditions.

"Just being out on the mountain, with friends and family, having fun," one skier said.

"I love skiing, so anytime I can get out, it's awesome," another visitor added.

However, it's no secret that these vacationers aren't loving the amount of snow that's fallen this season.

"They will get, at some point, a huge storm. We were hoping it was going to be this week, but I don't think we'll be that lucky," one skier said.

Breckenridge Resort's website shows that only 73 of the 193 trails are currently open, with more than half of its lifts also shuttered.

"It's been a bit of a bummer that we don't have more snow," says Sandra Clark, an avid skier. "We do pay a pretty high price to be amidst the mountains and to pay for the passes.”

The poor snow conditions are also affecting local businesses.

James Damman helps run a rental shop in the town of Breckenridge, and the shop was quiet during a recent visit.

"Nobody is here on peak days," Damman said. "The family of skiers that show up for 5-7 days, those people know the conditions aren't ideal, and so they're maybe not showing up. Well, they aren't showing up.”

According to Vail Resorts, based in Broomfield, Colorado, skier visits are down 20% from the prior season. Retail and rental revenue is down 6%.

"It's been slow," Damman said.

Damman adds that much of the equipment he rents out returns damaged from low snow coverage on the mountain, which leaves exposed rubble.

"I was trying out a new board yesterday, and we definitely were avoiding some of the runs just because they're still rocky," says Clark.

There's no sugar-coating it - it hasn't been a great year for snow. But finding a balance between frustration and gratitude is what matters most to many visitors.

"I'm from Alabama, so I'm just happy to be along for the ride. Happy to see any snow at all," one visitor said.

"Still good riding. It's just fun to be out and about," another added.

