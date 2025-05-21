Arkansas River on the rise for rafting season: Will it last?

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — “School got out Friday. We're day one of vacay.”

Boone, Bo, Brigham and Brooks are brothers visiting Colorado from Nebraska.

Their first adventure arranged by mom and dad, is white water rafting on the Arkansas River.

“Yeah, I'm excited,” said Brigham.

Water from the run-off is running clear and bringing a good start to rafting season on the Arkansas River.

The river level is high enough for some thrills on the rapids and will get higher in the weeks ahead.

The flow tapers later in the summer depending on how fast mountain snow melts.

Rafting companies track water levels daily so they can match guests to their risk tolerance.

They are also gauging the amount of water available for the season.

A couple of weeks ago, early heat was causing some concern that snow was melting too fast.

Then the three-day storm at the start of May brought rain, snow, and cooler temperatures.

It slowed the melt.

“As much as it stresses us out, we like to watch that and see in hopes to know if we're going to have a, you know, a lot of water this year or very little, even though we have no control over it,” said Raft Master Owner and River Guide, Will Colon.

Reservoirs along the river also help ensure there will be consistent flow through the summer.

“We should have plenty of water to make it through the entire summer, and that's a lot of thanks to the voluntary Flow Management Program,” said Colon.

Rafting companies, farmers and municipalities work together to either hold or release water at rate that works best for all of them.

Good rafting is also good for economics in communities along the river.

Visitors who raft one day look for other adventures for other days.

“Jeep Tours here. We have zip lining, we have horseback riding, wine tasting, and just lots and lots of cool outdoor recreation,” said Colon.

