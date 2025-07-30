After a multi-year international search, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic has a new Music Director.

A special event was held Tuesday evening at the Ent Center for the Arts to introduce Chloé Dufresne as the new leader of the orchestra.

“I'm really willing to get to know the audience, to get to know the culture here, the city, and see what I can do and what I can bring here, and what we can share all together,” said Dufrense.

She is from France and comes to Colorado Springs with an impressive resume of international education and experience with some of the world’s most acclaimed orchestras.

Dufrense plans to present a mix of traditional and more modern classical music to Southern Colorado.

“I want to bring some kind of fresh vision, said Dufrense, “I'm not an old man with gray hair, and I cannot try to be that. So I will just be who I am and try to connect people.

More than 250 applied for the position.

“The process, in total, took more than two and a half years. And so we are ready now. We are ready for our next maestro,” said Colorado Springs Philharmonic President and CEO, Nathan Newbrough.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic season launches Fall of 2025.

