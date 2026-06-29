A troll has taken up residence under the Palmer Lake pedestrian bridge

PALMER LAKE, Colo. (KOAA) — A troll has made itself at home under the Palmer Lake pedestrian bridge.

The new art installation, made entirely of metal, was revealed to the public on Sunday afternoon.

The piece was commissioned by the volunteer group Awake Palmer Lake, which used grants and donations to fund the project as part of their goal to restore and recreate the natural beauty of Palmer Lake.

Local Tri-Lakes artist and blacksmith Jodi Bliss spent two years creating the sculpture. The troll includes hidden pieces representing different aspects of Palmer Lake.

The project was inspired by the trolls in Breckenridge and Victor, with the hope that the art will attract visitors and bring the community together.

Community members who saw the piece shared their reactions.

"What a clever piece of art there. That is just so cool. All the details. She did such a fabulous job."

"I like the face. All the details around the face."

"I think it's going to bring a lot of people who just want to see something interesting and different. And the trolls are all over Colorado, so I think it's really cool."

Awake Palmer Lake is still fundraising and needs $3,000 to pay off the project. Any extra money raised will go toward the town's next public art piece.

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