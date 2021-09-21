Colorado allocates $275 million in federal funds toward affordable child care

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday the allocation of over $275 million through the federal American Rescue Plan to help make child care affordable and help providers stay open through the pandemic recovery.

The funds are estimated to save families over $100 million in child care expenses, and support the retention of the early childhood educator workforce, according to a press release.

“This investment will save families money and help get parents back to work while giving our children opportunities to learn, grow and succeed,” said Governor Jared Polis in a statement.

There are 4,700 child care programs in the state eligible for funding, including family care homes, state child care assistance program providers and licensed pre-school programs.

“This will help return money into their pockets and help pay for other essentials such as housing and food,” said Mary Alice Cooper, director of the Office of Early Childhood (OEC).

The OEC will host a virtual town hall in English and Spanish on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. to share with the public how these funds will be used.

