Child, 5, missing out of Aurora has been located; mother was in court Thursday morning

UPDATE | Thursday | 1:07 p.m. — Amid a search for a missing 5-year-old, a woman was arrested this week after the remains of a child were found in her Aurora apartment, police announced Thursday afternoon. Read this story here.

UPDATE | Thursday 10:50 a.m. — Alexus Nelson appeared in court on Thursday morning. It's not clear when she was arrested or the exact charges against her. Her defense acknowledged the "very serious allegations" in her arrest affidavit.

The judge said given the severity of the charges against her, the court had concerns about her willingness to appear in court. He said if she is convicted of the charges against her, it would amount to a significant amount of time behind bars.

Her bond was set at $100K cash or surety.

Nelson also signed a mandatory protection order against her, though due to technical difficulties, it's not clear who it was for.

At noon, CBI tweeted that Maha had been located.

...

AURORA, Colo. — A 5-year-old was reported missing from the Aurora area on Tuesday.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the child's name is Maha Li Hobbs. Police believe she is with her mother, Alexus Nelson, 27, who is Maha's primary caretaker and mother.

They live along the 1000 block of S. Elkhart Way. Maha was last known to be in the area around E. Mississippi Avenue and S. Sable Boulevard, according to a CBI alert. Aurora police confirmed that their crime lab and detectives were working around the home on Wednesday.

Maha is described as a Black girl with black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson is described as a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds.

The investigation began late Tuesday evening.

Anybody who sees the child, or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call 911, Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or the Aurora Police Department at 303-627-3100.

No other details were available on Wednesday afternoon.

