'We need 300 pies' - Salvation Army aims to feed 2500 people on Thanksgiving and needs help with dessert

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — One group wants to feed our local communities 2500 free meals *with* dessert. The Salvation Army is asking you to provide the pie. It’s something they rely on the community for every year. 300 pies is the goal this year.

I talked with Jorge Granados. He’s the Colorado Kitchen Director for the Salvation Army. He says the need for pies is huge. “It’s a big important part of the meal. Turkey is great, and gravy is amazing, but you can’t have Thanksgiving without a piece of pumpkin pie, apple pie, or any pie of any sort is amazing! My favorite is a fruit pie. But it’s something we’re in desperate need of help.”

You can drop off pies on weekdays only from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 908 Yuma Street in Colorado Springs. The pies must be store-bought.

The Salvation Army will offer those free meals on Thanksgiving in Woodland Park, Manitou, Fountain, and Colorado Springs. See their flyer below.





