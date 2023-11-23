Man donates 335 pies to reach the Salvation Army's goal for Thanksgiving meals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tony Van Beek, who lives in Monument, gave the Salvation Army more than half of its goal needed to serve 3,000+ families this Thanksgiving.

"Good to see you again, thank you so much for coming by," said one volunteer.

This year, the non-profit's goal was 700 pies. Van Beek donated 335.

"It's better to give than to receive and God has been good to me and I just enjoy donating," said Van Beek.

The Salvation Army expects to feed a record number of people this year,

"I think the cost of everything is so high now, to be able to buy a turkey is pretty expensive, it's a luxury," said the Salvation Army El Paso County coordinator Capt. Betzy Hanson.

But high costs didn't stop Van Beek from giving, for the 7th year in a row.

"I collected from various people $1,100 and I matched another $1,100 and go to Sam's [Club] to buy the pies," said Van Beek.

His donation makes sure everyone has a slice of pie with their Thanksgiving meal.

"A meal is sometimes not complete without dessert and so to be able to offer that little indulgence to our community for those who may not have pie are able to have that now," said Capt. Hanson.

"We can't do it without your help and support," said the volunteer. "Well, that's going to continue as long as God blesses me with health," said Van Beek.

Donations went to four locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, Manitou Springs and Woodland Park. Find one near you online.

