Troubled spaces into positive places: how business owners envision the future of Colorado Springs malls

COLORADO SPRINGS — The future of malls in Colorado Springs is at a pivotal point, as safety concerns at The Citadel rise and the Chapel Hills Mall sees more department stores closing up shop.

At least three people have died and more than 20 people have been injured in shootings on The Citadel's property on the east side of the city since 2016. This month, the owner of the mall, Namdar Realty, announced safety changes coming to The Citadel, including more surveillance cameras and more hours for armed security on site.

At the Chapel Hills Mall on Briargate Boulevard, several department stores have bid farewell over the past decade, including JCPenney, Sears, Burlington, and Gordman's.

After sitting vacant for years, the former Burlington at the Chapel Hills Mall will soon welcome 24 indoor pickleball courts. Scott Wilson, the owner of Peak Pickleball, said his vision for the 83,000-square-foot space is a professional, high-end facility for all skill levels.

"It's about people. It's about community. It's about pouring into the mall, pouring into Colorado Springs, and seeing life and joy and fun in the lives of this community," said Wilson.

He's one of several business owners leading a trend seen at the Chapel Hills Mall and The Citadel: more community spaces filling vacancies.

The former Macy's at the west end of The Citadel is now home to Zeal Church, which moved into the space in June. Brandon Cormier, the lead pastor, said he wants to make a difference in the area by bringing community back into the mall.

"I think the future of this mall is honestly community-oriented, spaces," he said. "Zeal Church is willing to do our part to help make that happen."

The church welcomes nearly 1,700 people during its two Sunday services. Cormier said surveillance cameras, armed security, and "life safety" teams are used to keep worshippers safe.

"We have had no worries, concerns, or complaints in terms of safety," said Cormier. "But I think that's because the spirit of this community just needed positive people in this area."

On the other end of the mall, the Academy of Life and Leadership Taekwondo has been teaching families self-defense and core values for about a year and a half. The owner of the martial arts studio, Jody Harlow, has been active in community discussions over the past few months about what the future of The Citadel can look like.

"How do we bring families back here? What are some things that we can do as a mall community and as a community as a whole, to revitalize this?" said Harlow. "As we see some of the bigger box stores begin to pull out of shopping malls, I believe they're being revitalized into places where families can come and do activities together."