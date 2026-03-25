Thursday is 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs, honoring the life of Jay Cimino

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Thursday is 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs. This day honors the life and contributions of Jay Cimino.

He served as President and CEO of Phil Long Ford for almost 50 years.

Cimino was also a huge philanthropist, leading the efforts to renovate Catholic Charities' Marian House Soup Kitchen, creating the Phil Long Community Fund, and contributing $100,000 to Fort Carson’s Resiliency Campus.

Cimino established several parks for children and even helped facilitate Fisher's Peak to become a state park. He founded three nonprofits in our area, including Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

“Jay had a lasting impact throughout the state."



“He instilled in us what it means to champion the success of others and connect people to the resources they need to be their best. We are committed to continuing his legacy of philanthropy and investing in our community’s growth and vibrancy.” Phil Long Dealerships’ President/CEO and Partner Kevin Shaughnessy

In 2024, Mayor Yemi Mobolade proclaimed March 26 to be 'Jay Day' in Colorado Springs.

WATCH: Mayor Mobolade and Springs City Council proclaim today, Jay Cimino Day

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Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut One concern for families is a 56-hour proposed weekly paid caregiving cap. It's currently at 112 hours per week. The Joint Budget Committee approved that cut, and News5's Liv Wood spoke with parent caregivers to get their reactions to the decision. Hearing from caregivers after Joint Budget Committee approves caregiving cut

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