Richard Skorman, owner of 'Poor Richard's' downtown, receives Lifetime Achievement Award

COLORADO SPRINGS — 'Poor Richard's' in Colorado Springs has been a mainstay of downtown for decades, and so has the owner. Richard Skorman has been an active community member, even serving on city council.

Tuesday, the city recognized his commitment to Colorado Springs with a 'Lifetime Achievement Award.'

In the 1970's, Skorman was a Colorado College student and started his first business, a used paperback store. He expanded and named it 'Poor Richard's.'

Since then, his business has grown in to a toy store, restaurant and wine bar. But, his legacy to Colorado Springs goes beyond these downtown businesses.

From a college student to four-time city council member and president, Former Mayor Mary Lou Makepeace has seen Skorman's dedication.

"We go way back," said Former Mayor Makepeace. "...He doesn't have to be on council to get involved, he just does it."

Skorman's passion was always about protecting Colorado nature. He started the Trails, Open Space and Parks program (TOPS) to support conservation.

"I worked so hard," said Skorman. "We are going to be able to save so many incredible places."

Others say they have seen Skorman's impact in the community. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, Skorman jumped into action, providing support for displaced families from the disaster.

Since last year, 'Richard's Rubbish Roundup' hosts hundreds of volunteers to pick up trash together every Tuesday.

Skorman is now 72 years old.

"I care about this community because I care about people in it," said Skorman. "It's something that a lot of people do but sometimes you are at the right place to open up doors."

Skorman says he will continue to pick up trash to make the city look better.





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up