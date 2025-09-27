Kids Crush Cancer: Colorado Springs rallies behind 10-year-old cancer survivor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On September 27, Stonehaven Park was alive with the laughter of children, fresh-baked goods, handcrafted bracelets, crocheted creations and 3D-printed toys.

In the center of it all stands 10-year-old Samantha Thannisch, smiling as families stop to donate, shop and share words of encouragement.

This is the ‘Kids Crush Cancer Fundraising Event’, an annual effort by Thannisch herself a cancer survivor, supported by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and benefiting Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The mission is simple: to give hope and help to children fighting pediatric cancer.

From Patient to Advocate

Thannisch’s journey began when she was only five years old.

“I wasn’t feeling good one night… they thought it was just food poisoning. My mom didn’t think that was right because I didn’t want to get off the floor… the doctors said I had liver cancer. It started off small but it got real big. It was called sarcoma”, said Thannisch.

She endured grueling months of chemotherapy and the pain of severe mouth sores. Yet, even at her lowest, she held onto faith and family.

“Always trust in the Lord. He’s always there for you… He put these brains into these doctors and they were able to help me and my family. They comforted them, and they were able to comfort me in the hospital.”

By six and a half, she had beaten cancer. Today, she channels that victory into action.

“I started [the fundraiser] because I felt bad for all the kids who were fighting cancer… I wanted to help them and give them the chance to beat it just like I did,” she said.

This year’s proceeds will go to Children’s Hospital Colorado in hopes it will fund a specialized medical device to ease the painful mouth sores often caused by chemotherapy in children, a problem Thannisch knows all too well.

The Power of Community

CSPD Commander Daniel Thompson stood among the crowd, watching neighbors, officers, firefighters, and families mingle and support the cause.

“Stuff like this really feeds our soul. Anytime we’re able to come out here and interact with our community, especially in these non-law enforcement capacities, it gives us an opportunity to give back… in a real meaningful way,” said Thompson.

He points out that Thannisch is new to Colorado, having moved from California last year.

“To be able to put something like this together… especially coming into a new community like this, giving back to a community she wasn’t originally from, and to have this great of a turnout, it really is a huge thing for our community, a huge thing for Sam,” said Thompson

Thanks to outreach coordinated by Samantha’s father, a CSPD dispatcher, and Officer Lee, the event saw participation from both police and fire departments, complete with a dunk tank that kept kids laughing and officers soaked. Commander Thompson chuckled.

“Beautiful day out here, but it is definitely a lot colder than it looks… Those kids have a lot better of an arm than you would think,” said Thompson.

An Inspiring Goal

Looking across the park, Thannisch admitted she was nervous before the fundraiser began.

“What if nobody shows up?" said Thannisch. "What if it’s just me and my friends with all this stuff for nothing?”

But as the turnout grew, her fears faded.

“Seeing how many people have come to support kids fighting cancer… it’s amazing,” said Thannisch.

In past years, in California, Samantha’s efforts have raised around $17,000 for pediatric cancer support. This year, she hopes for “a couple thousand” more, funds that will directly help young patients endure treatment with less pain.

For Commander Thompson, Thannisch’s mission is a reminder of the difference one person can make.

“It’s truly inspiring… You usually don’t see somebody as young as her have that much passion, that much inspiration,” said Thompson.

Thannisch says there’s something that is always more powerful than donations.

“You can be praying for kids in the hospital," said Thannisch. "You could be praying that we can keep this up and just hopefully we can help change the lives of others.”

___

Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage Some members in a Colorado Springs community say they felt blindsided when their HOA issued a letter telling them they had to pay more than $20,000 in less than two months tied to a hail storm in 2024. Colorado Springs HOA members protest paying $20,000 each tied to storm damage

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.