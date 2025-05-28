'Keep It Clean COS' trail clean-up happening Saturday at Midland Trail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 'Keep It Clean COS' Community Clean-Up is an initiative that aims to beautify a trail in the city.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, volunteers, city partners and the community will come together to clean up Midland Trail, which is located near the I-25 and West Cimarron Street interchange.

Earthwise Waste Solutions is joining forces with the following for the event:



Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

City of Colorado Springs

Trails and Open Space Coalition (TOSC)

“This is exactly the kind of work Earthwise was built for,” said David Deighton, Co-Owner of Earthwise Waste Solutions. “We’re not just here to pick up trash, we’re here to build community, lead by example and protect the places we call home. When you see neighbors, city leaders and local businesses all showing up for the same cause? That’s where the magic happens.”

For those interested in volunteering for this event, you can register by visiting the TOSC's website. Volunteers are asked to meet at Vermijo Park before the event for parking and check-in.

