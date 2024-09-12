Extra, extra⎯Your garden abundance can feed others in Southern Colorado

EL PASO COUNTY — “I think we can get more.”

Moving down one of the rows of the vegetable garden at their church, mother and son, Shari and Tim Underwood check for produce they can still harvest and donate to the Marion House food pantry in Colorado Springs.

Shari is the lead for the garden on the property of Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Parish in El Paso County, Colorado.

The Underwoods tend the garden with many other volunteers from the church.

“Wanted to grow it, to give the produce away and give it to, you know, those in need,” said Shari

The idea of a Parish garden evolved into a ministry mission.

The goal is boosting fresh produce offerings at the marion house kitchen and food pantry.

Shari said, “I just think, you know, so many places they get a lot of, you know, the nonperishable foods that they really should have some fresh produce and to work with, to cook with and eat.”

“Produce is one of the more difficult items to actually get, especially fresh produce in great condition,” said Marion House Director, Jim Benavidez.

Donations can be large.

Small is also helpful.

“Every little bit helps, every zucchini, every batch of carrots. We just had a case of plums come in the other week,” said Benavidez.

Size and shape of garden items do not need to be perfect.

Freshness is important for meeting Public Health Department standards.

“We need to feed people safely, nutritionally and make sure they get high quality food.

Donations from the Our Lady of the Pines garden contribute to a greater cause.

“I think if a lot of people with gardens got together and everybody gave then there's some little dent that would be filled,” said Shari.

The Colorado Health Institute reports food insecurity is on the rise.

Its latest report shows 12% of people in El Paso County and nearly 22% of people in Pueblo County say they ate less because they could not afford food.





Complaints Against Colorado Springs Homebuilder Pile Up Local families have faced months of delays, failed inspections, even threats of foreclosure for Creekstone's mishandlings. Complaints against Colorado Springs homebuilder pile up