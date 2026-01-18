Competency close to home: Colorado Springs woman pushes for state law reform following her mother's fatal case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This week marked the start of the 2026 legislative session and competency reform remains a top priority for lawmakers — and a Colorado Springs woman whose late mother was directly impacted by state competency law.

On November 4, 2024, Britany Visage and her mother, Kristy Kerst, were picking up food together at McDonald's on Baptist Road in Monument. Visage says it is a day she will never forget.

“After we pulled through the drive-thru, they asked us to pull to the front of the store and we did," Visage said. "The car next to us got their food and when they were backing out they side-swiped my car. My mom and I got out to, essentially, just look at the damage.”

The driver of that car was Joel Lang. According to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office, Lang’s van bumped into Kerst's car. While driving away, Lang hit Kerst. She was trapped, dragged hundreds of feet, and died.

“People were already coming at me from every direction and so, for a split second, I thought that she was okay and that people had already taken her into McDonald’s," Visage said. "Then I realized that everybody was looking behind me. That’s when I turned around and she was in the middle of the road, just motionless. It was just pure chaos after that.”

Two days later, Lang was arrested. He was charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death, and Vehicular Homicide.

On June 27, 2025, the case against Lang was dismissed. The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the court "previously found him incompetent to proceed and that his competency could not be restored."

Language in Colorado's competency law went from a judge "may" dismiss a case where a defendant has been found incompetent and not restorable to "shall" dismiss. Governor Jared Polis signed House Bill 1034 into law in 2024. Visage calls this a "glaring hole" in state law.

“It’s hard when none of the legislators, none of the politicians can really grasp the impact that this has had on our family," Visage said. "It’s something that hard to put into words, but it’s something that we live with every single day.”

This week, Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman sent a joint letter to Governor Polis regarding the 2026 legislative session. It says despite their varying political affiliations, they share several key priorities. Including, issues around competency reform and mental health.

As mayors with varying political affiliations representing the three largest cities in our state, we are writing to share several key priorities aimed at protecting and improving the quality of life for Coloradans. With the 2026 legislative session beginning, issues around competency and mental health, economic vitality, and protecting voter-allocated funding remain the most important concerns facing our cities. Mayor Yemi Mobolade, Mayor Mike Johnston, Mayor Mike Coffman

As for Visage, she too hopes for competency reform in Colorado.

“I just hope my mom realizes how hard we’re fighting for her," Visage said. "It’s really hard and most days it feels like it would be easier to give up than to keep fighting, but there’s a group of us that are determined to see this through, so I’m very hopeful.”

