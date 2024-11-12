CASA of the Pikes Peak Region hosting volunteer event later this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is hosting its 'Dudes & Brews' volunteer event for men later this month.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bourbon Brothers Smoke House & Tavern, which is located on Bass Pro Drive.

CASA of the Pikes Peak Region says men who attend will learn what it means to be a volunteer and help a local boy involved with the child welfare system and family court system due to abuse and neglect.

The nonprofit says around 800 kids in the Pikes Peak Region need a volunteer to advocate for their best interest. They also say about half of these children are boys who need a safe and positive role model in their lives.

Men who currently volunteer for CASA will be at the event to share their own experiences and answer questions. Those who attend can also enjoy a free drink and free appetizers.

“Young people, regardless of their family situation, are craving guidance, leadership, and a trusting adult who they can lean on,” says CASA volunteer advocate Brian Volk. “Men, regardless of their family situation and history, have guidance, experience and leadership to contribute. Volunteering with CASA gives men the opportunity to change a child's story, a story that they have had little to no power to write themselves so far.”

To attend this event or any other CASA of the Pikes Peak Region volunteer information sessions, visit their website.





