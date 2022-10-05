CDOT, Wyoming DOT looking into public transit options between regions

DENVER — There are 30,000 daily trips across the Colorado-Wyoming state line each day, and that number is expected to grow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization and Wyoming Department of Transportation are studying the feasibility of a public transit connection between the North Front Range region of Colorado and the Cheyenne area.

Officials are seeking public input on the study during a self-guided online meeting on cowytransitstudy.com. The public can access the meeting and comment through Oct. 17.

The online meeting will provide a study overview and six initial alignments between the two regions.

“It’s important that we hear from people who want another travel alternative between southern Wyoming, Colorado’s Front Range, and beyond,” said CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake in a statement. “Identifying the best potential routes connecting riders to local, regional and statewide transit systems will not only benefit passengers, it will benefit the environment by reducing vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions.”

A draft study will be presented later this year.