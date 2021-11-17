Casa Bonita brings on renowned Colorado chef to "reimagine" menu

DENVER — While Casa Bonita is a beloved Denver-area landmark, its food offerings were not always on the top of everyone’s recommendations.

But that might change after South Park creators and Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker agreed to acquire the restaurant for $3.1 million.

The comedy duo’s company, Park County, announced Tuesday some menu changes are on the way. A news release from the company said they have partnered with the award-winning chef and restaurateur, Dana Rodriguez.

The release said Rodriguez, “will oversee the kitchen redesign, new menu development and culinary team, promising a major overhaul of the culinary program that will “improve everything, but change nothing” in the storied restaurant.”

The Denver chef is well known in the Colorado culinary scene and owns two restaurants, Super Mega Bien and Work & Class.

“This is a dream come true,” Rodriguez said in the release. “Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I’m excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors.”

There's no word yet if the sopapillas will be sticking around, but it's a safe to bet that guests won't be missing out on the fried pastries when the restaurant reopens.

Stone and Parker signed a purchase agreement in U.S Bankruptcy Court for Casa Bonita back in September. It’s scheduled to reopen sometime next year.