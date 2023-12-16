Investigators work the scene of an overnight officer involved shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is working on getting more details about an overnight officer involved shooting that happened near Constitution and Powers after police encountered suspects in a stolen vehicle who they believed were involved in at least two car jacking attempts overnight. One person was rushed to the hospital.

CSPD Major Crimes Unit is responding to an officer involved shooting investigation near Powers and Constitution. El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators are also involved.

We will update as we learn more.

____

