Investigators work the scene of an overnight officer involved shooting

The incident happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning near Powers and Constitution. Officers say to expect a large police presence there.
Both CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators are on scene of an officer involved shooting that happened early Saturday morning near Consitution and Powers.
Posted at 6:18 AM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 08:18:53-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is working on getting more details about an overnight officer involved shooting that happened near Constitution and Powers after police encountered suspects in a stolen vehicle who they believed were involved in at least two car jacking attempts overnight. One person was rushed to the hospital.

CSPD Major Crimes Unit is responding to an officer involved shooting investigation near Powers and Constitution. El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigators are also involved.

We will update as we learn more.

