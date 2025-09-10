At least 3 students, including suspected shooter, wounded in shooting at Evergreen High school

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A shooting occurred at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County on Wednesday, injuring at least two students. The suspected shooter, a student at the school, was also wounded, officials said.

All three were transported to CommonSpirit St. Anthony Health Center in Lakewood and are in critical condition, according to hospital officials.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the two victims were shot. It's not known if the suspect was also shot or wounded in another way.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office issued an alert for an "active assailant" in the area of Evergreen High School at 12:40 p.m.

The alert from @jeffcom911 urged parents not to go directly to the school as it is still an "active scene."

Instead, authorities have established a reunification point at Bergen Meadow Elementary, 1928 S. Hiwon Drive.

Jacki Kelley, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told Denver7 that officers were going room to room, performing a sweep of the school to ensure no other suspects or devices were involved.

Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement:

“I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

No other details were immediately available.

Denver7 is working to gather more information and will update this developing story as soon as possible.