Arson investigation underway for Oak Fire near Ken Caryl, sheriff's office says

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The 152-acre fire that erupted near C-470 and S. Kipling Parkway on Monday afternoon was caused by a person or people, West Metro Fire said Tuesday morning, though the details on how it started are under investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they are investigating this incident as an arson case.

The fire, which is now 50% contained, started just west of the Westerly Apartments, located at S. Kipling Parkway and C-470, in an open space with several trails.

Multiple roads were closed around the fire after it was first reported and residents in Ken Caryl Valley and the Westerly Apartments were briefly evacuated.

Late Monday, the wind kicked up, which made some embers glow brighter inside the fire perimeter. Crews stayed around the fire all night to monitor it.

Firefighters continued to work at the scene on Tuesday morning.

No structures were burned and nobody was injured.