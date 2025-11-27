Winter shows happening across southern Colorado this holiday season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — This holiday season, there are plenty of winter shows happening in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo!
You can view the shows happening at a venue near you below:
Colorado Springs
Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center
Friday, November 28 through Sunday, November 30
The Nutcracker
2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Monday, December 1
Christmas with the Celts
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 6
Holiday Pops Concert
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 7
'Tis the Season: A Time to Connect Holiday Concert
3:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 11
Home Free
7:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 14
First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Joy
1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 17
A Colorado Nutcracker
7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday
Thursday, December 18
A John Denver Christmas
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21
Christmas Symphony
7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday
Tuesday December 30 and Wednesday, December 31
New Year's Eve: Rhapsody in Blue
7:30 p.m.
For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Pikes Peak Center's website.
Ent Center for the Arts
Sunday, November 30
The Voice and the Violin Christmas
5:00 p.m.
Friday, December 5
A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends
7:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 7
Believe - a magical dance performance inspired by The Polar Express
1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 10
Colorado Springs Conservatory's Holiday Extravaganz
7:00 p.m.
Face Vocal Band Presents: Rock the Halls!
7:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 13
Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular
2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Sunday, December 14
Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular
2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Wednesday, December 17
Mr. Sun's Nutcracker Suite
7:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 18
Emery Entertainment Presents: Christmas with C.S. Lewis
7:30 p.m.
For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Ent Center for the Art's website.
Pueblo
Pueblo Memorial Hall
It's a Wonderful Life - Musical Community Productions
Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 6
7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday
World Ballet Company: Nutcracker
Sunday, December 7
6:00 p.m.
U.S. Air Force Academy Band - Holly & Ivy
Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12
7:00 p.m.
The Pueblo Choral Society: An Old Fashioned Christmas
Wednesday, December 17
7:00 p.m.
For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit Pueblo Memorial Hall's website.
Have a show we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.
