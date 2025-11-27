Winter shows happening across southern Colorado this holiday season

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — This holiday season, there are plenty of winter shows happening in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

You can view the shows happening at a venue near you below:

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center

Friday, November 28 through Sunday, November 30

The Nutcracker

2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 1

Christmas with the Celts

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6

Holiday Pops Concert

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 7

'Tis the Season: A Time to Connect Holiday Concert

3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 11

Home Free

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 14

First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Joy

1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 17

A Colorado Nutcracker

7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

Thursday, December 18

A John Denver Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

Christmas Symphony

7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Tuesday December 30 and Wednesday, December 31

New Year's Eve: Rhapsody in Blue

7:30 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Pikes Peak Center's website.

Ent Center for the Arts

Sunday, November 30

The Voice and the Violin Christmas

5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 5

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends

7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 7

Believe - a magical dance performance inspired by The Polar Express

1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 10

Colorado Springs Conservatory's Holiday Extravaganz

7:00 p.m.

Face Vocal Band Presents: Rock the Halls!

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 13

Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular

2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 14

Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular

2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17

Mr. Sun's Nutcracker Suite

7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 18

Emery Entertainment Presents: Christmas with C.S. Lewis

7:30 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Ent Center for the Art's website.

Pueblo

Pueblo Memorial Hall

It's a Wonderful Life - Musical Community Productions

Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 6

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

World Ballet Company: Nutcracker

Sunday, December 7

6:00 p.m.

U.S. Air Force Academy Band - Holly & Ivy

Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12

7:00 p.m.

The Pueblo Choral Society: An Old Fashioned Christmas

Wednesday, December 17

7:00 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit Pueblo Memorial Hall's website.

Have a show we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

