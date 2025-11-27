Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityAround Town

Actions

Winter shows happening across southern Colorado this holiday season

Posted
The Nutcracker
News5 Photojournalist Connor Fay
The Nutcracker

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — This holiday season, there are plenty of winter shows happening in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo!

You can view the shows happening at a venue near you below:

Colorado Springs

Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center

Friday, November 28 through Sunday, November 30

The Nutcracker

2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Monday, December 1

Christmas with the Celts

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 6

Holiday Pops Concert

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 7

'Tis the Season: A Time to Connect Holiday Concert

3:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 11

Home Free

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 14

First Presbyterian Church's Christmas Joy

1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 16 and Wednesday, December 17

A Colorado Nutcracker

7:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 2:00 p.m. Wednesday

Thursday, December 18

A John Denver Christmas

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21

Christmas Symphony

7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Tuesday December 30 and Wednesday, December 31

New Year's Eve: Rhapsody in Blue

7:30 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Pikes Peak Center's website.

Ent Center for the Arts

Sunday, November 30

The Voice and the Violin Christmas

5:00 p.m.

Friday, December 5

A Winter's Eve with David Arkenstone & Friends

7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 7

Believe - a magical dance performance inspired by The Polar Express

1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 10

Colorado Springs Conservatory's Holiday Extravaganz

7:00 p.m.

Face Vocal Band Presents: Rock the Halls!

7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 13

Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular

2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 14

Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular

2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 17

Mr. Sun's Nutcracker Suite

7:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 18

Emery Entertainment Presents: Christmas with C.S. Lewis

7:30 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit the Ent Center for the Art's website.

Pueblo

Pueblo Memorial Hall

It's a Wonderful Life - Musical Community Productions

Thursday, December 4 through Saturday, December 6

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday

World Ballet Company: Nutcracker

Sunday, December 7

6:00 p.m.

U.S. Air Force Academy Band - Holly & Ivy

Thursday, December 11 and Friday, December 12

7:00 p.m.

The Pueblo Choral Society: An Old Fashioned Christmas

Wednesday, December 17

7:00 p.m.

For the full calendar of performances and to buy tickets, visit Pueblo Memorial Hall's website.

Have a show we missed? Send us an email at digitalproducer@koaa.com.

___

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

We're hearing from the family of some of the children killed Monday after a head on crash on Highway 83 southeast of Castle Rock.

'They lit up the room': Family mourns three children killed in crash

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo