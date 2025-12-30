Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIP tickets sold out for AdAmAn Club's fireworks display on New Year's Eve

If you wanted to ring in the new year on Pikes Peak, you're out of luck. VIP tickets are sold out for the Pikes Peak fireworks event, which is happening on New Year's Eve.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you wanted to ring in the new year on Pikes Peak, you're out of luck. VIP tickets are sold out for the Pikes Peak fireworks event, which is happening on New Year's Eve.

The AdAmAn Club puts on the display every year. You can watch the history of the AdAmAn climb up Pikes Peak and why they do it below:

The family-friendly celebration offers exclusive nighttime access to the North Slope Recreation Area and Crystal Reservoir. Guests will watch the New Year's Eve fireworks with the backdrop of the reservoir and sweeping mountain views.

The evening includes the following:

  • fireside chats
  • warm drinks
  • food for purchase

