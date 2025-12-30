VIP tickets sold out for AdAmAn Club's fireworks display on New Year's Eve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — If you wanted to ring in the new year on Pikes Peak, you're out of luck. VIP tickets are sold out for the Pikes Peak fireworks event, which is happening on New Year's Eve.

The AdAmAn Club puts on the display every year. You can watch the history of the AdAmAn climb up Pikes Peak and why they do it below:

The family-friendly celebration offers exclusive nighttime access to the North Slope Recreation Area and Crystal Reservoir. Guests will watch the New Year's Eve fireworks with the backdrop of the reservoir and sweeping mountain views.

The evening includes the following:



fireside chats

warm drinks

food for purchase

___

Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky AAA study found that about one-third of drivers don’t slow down or move over when a vehicle is on the side of the road, leading to increased danger and lives lost. Colorado strengthened its “Move Over” law in 2023, but compliance is still rocky

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.