Uptown Funk hits the Olympic City: Bruno Mars to perform at Falcon Stadium

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Bruno Mars will perform at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium this September, marking the first major concert at the venue since Kelly Clarkson performed there in 2018.

The pop superstar announced Colorado Springs as one of the stops on his upcoming "Romantic Tour," which also includes Paris, London and Chicago.

For a city not typically known for hosting big-name artists, local fans are excited about the rare opportunity to see a major act without traveling to Denver.

"I listened to his music growing up. I was an OG fan. I like the songs he does with Lady Gaga," said Fan Cassie Lecates.

Many Colorado Springs residents typically make the hour-long drive north to Denver for major concerts, particularly to Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

"Red rocks is definitely on my bucket list. But when we go to concerts, we go up to Denver," said Carlie Erlendson.

"My first concert was two years ago at Red Rocks," said Lecates.

"I think he's got a good voice, and I like his lyrics," said Austin Caranco, a fan.

Caranco, who lives in Highlands Ranch, said he would make the trip south on Interstate 25 to see Mars perform.

"He hasn't released an album in 10 years or something," said Caranco.

"Having that in this town, brings a lot of great stuff," said Lecates.

A U.S. Air Force Academy spokesman said they expect the concert to sell out.

Falcon Stadium was chosen over other Pikes Peak region venues due to its capacity. It seats more than twice as many people as Weidner Field, home of the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, and nearly five times the capacity of Ford Amphitheatre.

According to a recent Colorado Springs Sports Corporation report, large-scale events contribute nearly $300 million annually to the local economy.

Bruno Mars will perform at Falcon Stadium on September 26. Presale tickets become available January 14.

___

Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis Dozens gathered in Downtown Colorado Springs Wednesday night to protest the shooting in Minneapolis. Gathering in Downtown Colorado Springs protests shooting in Minneapolis

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.