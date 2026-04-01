University of Colorado Colorado Springs considers changing its official name to CU Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is officially thinking of a name change.

UCCS or CU Colorado Springs? According to an email sent to the campus community, the changes are being proposed as a result of a market survey done by the university in March of 2025.

As UCCS advances our Healthy Campus Initiative, we are taking a thoughtful next step in exploring whether a shift from UCCS to CU Colorado Springs could meaningfully enhance the university's mission, student success outcomes, and financial sustainability.



A market survey completed in 2025 showed promise around positive recruitment and brand recognition regarding a move to CU Colorado Springs, and we have received feedback from our campus community that aligned with those findings. We are approaching this prospective rebrand with caution and financial prudence, and any proposal would require a clear return-on-investment case before moving forward.



A name is more than a brand. It reflects identity, history, culture, and community. For that reason, no decision will be made without meaningful engagement across our campus and our community."

UCCS Spokesperson

According to UCCS, they were founded in Colorado Springs in 1965 when the physical campus was established with the purchase of the Cragmor Sanitorium, then known as the University of Colorado Cragmor Campus or "Colorado Springs Center."

In 1974, that changed when the UCCS was recognized as a unique Colorado university campus.

Similar changes have been made in recent years across the state, just down the road.

Colorado State University Pueblo went through similar changes in 2003, previously known as the University of Southern Colorado.

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