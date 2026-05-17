Third annual Garden of the Gods Art Festival returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The third annual Garden of the Gods Art Festival is underway at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site in Colorado Springs this weekend.

Attendees can browse work from 150 artists and craftsmen from across the country. The work includes pottery, jewelry, paintings, glass art, woodwork, and more. The event also features live music against the backdrop of Pikes Peak.

Artists can sell their work and network with attendees.

Kyle Gowen of Colorado Fire Pits said the event has already been a success.

"So far for me, I've gotten orders, so it's great. It is a good show whenever I leave with orders, but it's not always about what I send home with somebody right now. It's about finding out exactly what somebody wants."

Jessica Mahan, an Arvada, Colorado-based oil painter attending the festival for the first time, said the event gives artists a valuable platform.

"I think it's a great place to get exposure for your work. For me, this is the work I've been creating for the past 6 months. I've been spending a long time in the studio, so to kind of go from being in a studio space working and then be able to come out and show all the work that I've been working hard on over the past 6 months, to get exposure with that and have a place to do it is amazing. It's a great opportunity."

Families can also enjoy activities for kids and grab a bite from local food trucks.

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