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The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is hosting a free community meal to celebrate Spring

Salvation Army
Erin Chapman
Salvation Army
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — On Thursday, April 9, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is offering a free meal to celebrate the beginning of Spring.

Dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Colorado Springs Corps on Yuma Street.

The event will offer a warm meal, bingo from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and live music, along with a way to connect with community members.

There will also be bingo game prizes.

This is a free event, and all community members are encouraged to attend.

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