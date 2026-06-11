The Coffin Races will go on in Manitou Springs, and fundraising efforts kick off

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Set for October of 2026, a beloved community event will continue according to Manitou Springs City Leaders.

City leaders were debating how to ensure safety for the massive crowds that will line Manitou Avenue in the fall. The annual event tends to bring in more than 10,000 people to the small historic town at the base of Pikes Peak.

There were concerns about the event's safety, but the City Council has agreed to bring in an additional 25 officers to patrol the races and ensure road closures are enforced, according to our news partners at The Gazette.

Watch the full report in the video player below.

While the extra security will help manage crowds and ensure safety, the city and event organizers still need to find a solution for paying for it, which is set to cost roughly $10,000.

This upcoming weekend, community efforts will begin raising money at the Manitou Springs Penny Arcade.

Following the 2026 event, Bill Otto, Chief of Police for Manitou Springs, will submit a full report to Manitou Springs leadership on how the city should go about handling large events like this moving forward.

For more information about the Emma Crawford Coffin Races.

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