St. Patrick's Day brings in business for Colorado Springs restaurants

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — St. Patrick's Day means big business for restaurants. News5 caught up with Wyatt's Pub & Grill in Colorado Springs.



Watch News5's coverage of Wyatt's Pub & Grill's St. Patrick's Day preparations below:

Owner Todd Wyatt says they expect to serve between 400 and 600 people on Tuesday.

"It's just such a fun day, everybody lets loose, has a good time, it's just fun to celebrate and kick up your heels a little bit," said Wyatt. "It's just a good time."

Wyatt says St. Patrick's Day rivals the night before Thanksgiving as one of the busiest days of the year for the business.

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