Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityAround Town

Actions

St. Patrick's Day brings in business for Colorado Springs restaurants

St. Patrick's Day means big business for restaurants. News5 caught up with Wyatt's Pub &amp; Grill in Colorado Springs.
St. Patrick's Day brings in business for Colorado Springs restaurants
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — St. Patrick's Day means big business for restaurants. News5 caught up with Wyatt's Pub & Grill in Colorado Springs.

  • Watch News5's coverage of Wyatt's Pub & Grill's St. Patrick's Day preparations below:

Owner Todd Wyatt says they expect to serve between 400 and 600 people on Tuesday.

"It's just such a fun day, everybody lets loose, has a good time, it's just fun to celebrate and kick up your heels a little bit," said Wyatt. "It's just a good time."

Wyatt says St. Patrick's Day rivals the night before Thanksgiving as one of the busiest days of the year for the business.

___

Proposed 330-unit apartment complex sparks traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area

Neighbors push back against proposed 330-unit apartment complex, emphasis on traffic concerns in Marksheffel Road area.

Marksheffel apartment proposal

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo