Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival happening this weekend in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival happens Saturday and Sunday at the Norris Penrose Event Center on the west side of Colorado Springs!

Organizers have packed the schedule with food vendors, live entertainment and a dedicated kids zone. This year also features something new, a health and wellness panel, which is happening Saturday morning.

"I love the community," said Jennaya Colóns with Highroots Wellness & Consulting. "I love the food, I love the music... when I'm talking about health, those are all the things that make us healthy, right?

The celebration, which is free to attend, starts at 8 a.m.

To view the full schedule of events, head to Visit COS website.

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