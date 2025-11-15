Skate in the Park returns to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Skate in the Park has returned to Acacia Park for another season, drawing thousands of families and visitors to Downtown Colorado Springs for holiday ice skating fun. The festive kickoff includes music, performances, and plenty of ice time for skaters of all ages.

The yearly tradition brings a significant boost to downtown businesses, especially during cold winter nights. Story Coffee, located just across the park from the rink, has seen a surge in customers.

"We get lots of lots of hot chocolate orders," said Alexandria Niemeyer, a barista at Story Coffee.

The coffee shop has even increased staff for the season to handle the demand.

“We have three people at least at night here,” said Niemeyer. "If we didn't have the Skate in the Park thing, we honestly might not be here it's so massive for all the small businesses in this area."

Holiday performances are also part of the evening festivities, helping set the tone for the season.

"The audience was joining in, and that just elevates the level of joy I receive," said Leeann Stickler of the Soli Deo Gloria Choir.

For young skaters, the rink offers more than just holiday fun. The organizers emphasize that the rink is designed for everyone, including beginners.

"It's for everyone and even if people are scared, there's always someone who can help you," said Leo Means, a skater.

Tickets are only available on-site and cost $15 for adults, while children under four get in free. Downtown Colorado Springs website.

Skate in the Park is just the start of many holiday traditions in Colorado Springs. This Saturday at Acacia Park, families can enjoy a holiday stroll with popular characters like the Grinch and Buddy the Elf. To learn more click here.

___

Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers The suspect with the rifle reportedly pointed the gun at an officer who fired multiple shots, injuring a male and female. The people shot were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the third person was taken into custody, an adult male, and is considered a suspect. Two people shot by a Colorado Springs police officer after suspect reportedly pointed rifle at officers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.