Silverthorne Ice Castles opening Friday, no date set for Cripple Creek

COLORADO (KOAA) — We now have an opening date for one of the two ice castle locations in the state. Organizers at the Silverthorne location say opening day is this Friday, December 19 starting at 6 p.m.

The castles will be open through December with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. In January, the ice castles will be open all month with the exception of Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

News5 also heard from organizers in Cripple Creek, who tells us they still don't have a solid opening date for the Ice Castles there. They say this is due to warmer temperatures slowing down construction.

This year celebrates 15 years since the iconic winter attraction debuted in Colorado, and the third year the Ice Castles are being built in Cripple Creek.

To buy tickets for either location, visit the Ice Castles website.

___

City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs The City of Manitou Springs is stepping up in the fight against wildfires, offsetting hundreds of thousands of dollars to mitigate the threat to the city. City of Manitou Springs using money for wildfire mitigation, Cog Railway claims its theirs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.