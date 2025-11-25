Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony happening Tuesday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Experience the magic of the season in Pueblo! The Pueblo County Courthouse Lighting Ceremony is happening Tuesday at 7 p.m.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. You can enjoy food trucks, photo booths and performances from local students.

The courthouse is located on West 10th Street.

This holiday tradition has brought the community together for more than 20 years. The Courthouse Lighting dates back to 2001 when then Pueblo County Commissioner, Matt Puelen, recommended the positive community event following the September 11 attacks.

