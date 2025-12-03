Opening day at Monarch Mountain, skiers and snowboarders looking forward to the new No Name Basin expansion

SALIDA, Colo. (KOAA) — It's time to jam your feet back into ski boots, zip up and click in because ski season is back at Monarch Mountain! Skiers and snowboarders lined up early for opening day, with some even sleeping in their cars in the parking lot the night before.

"I got here about 1 (a.m.), I got off work at midnight and me and my boyfriend just came up here and slept," said Tiffany Helton.

Eleanor Sheahan

For anyone who loves to ski or snowboard, Monarch Mountain is now ready for you. The lifts opened for the season on Tuesday, bringing excitement to winter sports enthusiasts across Colorado.

"I'm here for first chair," said Helton.

Helton says getting first chair was on her bucket list. She's riding up alongside Salida native Wyatt Farney, who secured first chair last year and is trying to keep the streak going.

Farney says he grew up learning how to ride at Monarch and now spends snow days snowboarding with friends and chasing powder.

"Amazing atmosphere, I just love it," said Farney.

This season, everyone is excited for No Name Basin, which is Monarch's expansion project. The new area features seven runs, a three-person chair lift and adds 50% more terrain to the mountain.

Eleanor Sheahan

"It's just under 400 acres of additional Monarch, whatever you love at Monarch, it's just more of that," said General Manager Chris Haggerty.

Haggerty says they will open No Name Basin this season, but they are waiting for more snow. Unlike other Colorado ski areas, Monarch does not make snow, so all turns taken here are on natural snow.

"Being all natural is the coolest things and very different from other places that make snow," said Farney.

The natural snow is here and with more on the way, many of the skiers say they will be back.

Eleanor Sheahan

___

____

