North Cheyenne Cañon Road to reopen to cars on Thursday following storm damage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services says that North Cheyenne Cañon Road will reopen to cars on Thursday, July 2, almost a full month after a storm moved large amounts of debris onto the road.

Gold Camp Road within North Cheyenne Cañon Park will also reopen to cars on Thursday.

Within the past month, city crews have been working to clean up and repair the road.

City of Colorado Springs

The work included;



removing large amounts of scree and storm debris

repairing damage on Gold Camp Road

clearing roadside culverts

removing roadside vegetation

installing fresh roadway crossing markings and new crossing signs

continuing repairs to the park's historic stone retaining walls

The city says that on Saturday, July 4, North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be open to cars until 2:00 p.m. or until the park reaches capacity.

Gold Camp Road will be closed the entire day on Saturday.

Park visitors are asked to come early, expect heavy traffic, and follow all signs and directions from staff.

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