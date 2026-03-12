North America's first Leonardo da Vinci Museum nearing completion in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — A one of a kind museum in North America is almost done in Pueblo! Tuesday, workers installed more of Leonardo da Vinci's inventions.



Watch News5's coverage of the museum below:

It will be the first da Vinci museum in North America when it opens.

Joe Arrigo, the Leonardo da Vinci Museum's Founder and President, says he hopes it will be an inspiration.

"Leonardo didn't separate his creativity and his art from all of the scientific things, and therefore you come up with a different solution, more creative solutions, and that is what we are trying to inspire in learners of all ages," said Arrigo.

Arrigo says he's hopeful the museum will open sometime this spring.

