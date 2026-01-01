'Noon Year's Eve' events held in Colorado Springs ahead of 2026

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Two 'Noon Year's Eve' events were held on Wednesday in Colorado Springs for parents and their children to ring in 2026 early.

Noon Year's Eve at John Venezia Park

Staying up until midnight to ring in the new year isn't for everyone. At John Venezia Park in Colorado Springs, parents and their kids celebrated 'Noon Year's Eve.'

Kids got the chance to meet and sing along with their favorite characters from the Disney movie 'Frozen.'

Parents tell News5 it's great to have a celebration for the little ones so they don't stay up past their bedtime.

"I wanna do something special to ring in the new year with my baby, but I don't really wanna stay up till midnight, and neither does she, so this is so special that we can do New Year's Eve at noon and still ring in the New Year together," said Megan Trugstad, who brought her daughter to the event.

The amazing weather on Wednesday helped people enjoy the celebration.

We Rock the Spectrum Noon Year's Eve

'We Rock the Spectrum' kids gym in Colorado Springs hosted a sensory friendly Noon Year's Eve party. The free event had free food, andchildren got to play at the indoor playground.

"We don't usually stay up past eight, nine (o'clock), so being able to celebrate... in a way that everyone can enjoy and not have to worry about driving home or things like that, that's awesome," said Matthew Hurtado, a parent at the event.

We Rock the Spectrum opened this year for the purpose of giving kids with special needs a safe place to be while allowing them to feel included.

___

____

