Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of summer and Splash Pad season in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This Memorial Day Weekend kicks off the unofficial start of Summer across the United States.

In Colorado Springs, it signals summertime at parks across the city and an opportunity for the kids to "splish and splash" at the pools, splash pads, and fountains across Colorado Springs.

There will be changes this year, as the City of Colorado Springs remains in a budget deficit, fountains like the Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park will not operate during the 2026 summer season. "

Watch our previous coverage about the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services' budget constraints and what is being changed

Despite budget conditions shutting down fountains and some facilities at parks across Colorado Springs, there will still be options available for families to get out, make some memories, and enjoy the sun.

Facilities that will be open and operating this Summer are below.

Splash Pads

The Splash Pad at Panorama Park

Located at one of Colorado Springs newest parks on the Southeast side of the city, this splash ground will be opening Saturday, May 23, and will operate daily from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

City of Colorado Springs FILE- Families and children playing at the Deerfield Hills Community Sprayground in southeast Colorado Springs.

Deerfield Hills Spray Grounds

Located at the Deerfield Hills Community Center, this splash pad has more than 50 nozzles for children to play in and 16 water features. The grounds will be opening on June 1 and will operate from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. daily.

The Watering Hole at John Venezia Community Park

Located on the northeast side of Colorado Springs at John Venezia Community Park, families can find The Watering Hole. This park features more than a dozen water features. Opening on Saturday, May 23, this facility will operate 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily.

Fountain

City of Colorado Springs FILE- An image of children and families playing at the Uncle Wilber Fountain in Downtown Colorado Springs.

Uncle Wilber Fountain at Acacia Park

In the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, families can swing by Acacia Park to stop by the Uncle Wilber Fountain. Created in 2000, the interactive fountain was created by artists Bob and Kat Tudor, according to the Pikes Peak Library District. The fountain will operate from 12;00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. daily during the summer season.

Note that all fountains and splash pads in the City of Colorado Springs are free.

City Pools

The Monument Valley Pool

Located in lower Monument Valley Park, the Monument Valley Pool will open its doors for the summer on Saturday, May 23. It should be noted that access will be interesting as the City of Colorado Springs is currently updating the Cache La Poudre bridge across Fountain Creek, so plan ahead.

Wilson Ranch Pool

Located on the northwest side of Colorado Springs, off Centennial Boulevard. The Wilson Ranch Pool will also open on Saturday, May 23.

All pool

For pricing information, as the pools are operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Area, click here. Day rates start at $10.

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