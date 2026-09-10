Manitou Incline closures and Pikes Peak fall hours: What to know this September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — As September gets underway, multiple upcoming events will close down the Manitou Incline this month.

The fall season also brings changes to Pikes Peak, America's Mountain, that people should be aware of.

Manitou Incline Closures

A Manitou Springs tourist destination that is often flocked to during the fall season with cooler temperatures will also host multiple events that will shut it down.

Kicking off this Friday, the incline will be shut down until 9 a.m. as the nation remembers the September 11th attacks. Locally, firefighters and officers with local departments will be climbing the incline to honor all the first responders and thousands of people who lost their lives that day.

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Just over a week later, an annual event that traces its official roots back to the late 1950s. The Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon will shut down the incline until noon on Saturday, Sept 19, and all day Sunday, Sept. 20, according to race organizers.

Pikes Peak (America's Mountain Hours)

With the end of the summer also comes a change in the operating hours at Pikes Peak.

As of Wednesday, the uphill gate closes at 5 p.m., the summit closes at 6 p.m., and the downhill gate closes at 7 p.m.

Starting on October 1, the operating hours are as follows:



Uphill gate opens: 9 a.m.

Last entry: 3 p.m.

Pikes Peak Summit closes: 4 p.m.

Downhill gate closes: 5 p.m.

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